I was sent this article link from a friend who lives in Oklahoma along with the link for another related article discussing the need to ease overcrowded prisons in Oklahoma. Together they are a contradiction in ideas. She stated that she feels like this is on par with some rather questionable legislation that Arizona has considered or has passed in recent history.
Oklahoma Senate OKs life in prison for cooking hash in Okla
Thu Apr 21, 2011 6:26 AM
