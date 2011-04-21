Home News .Irwin Kangaroo's fate undecided, City Council addresses changes to exotic animal ordinance/VIDEO

This is really a sad article regarding an injured and disabled "Roo" that has come into conflict with existing laws in this city. Sad because the outcome of a potentially "feel good" story may end up in tragedy for this roo (named Irwin) if the city council cannot allow an exception as it has in the past for special circumstances. At least one councilor is taking the time and making the effort to examine the situation.
Irwin Kangaroo's fate undecided, City Council addresses changes to exotic animal ordinance/VIDEO
Thu Apr 21, 2011
