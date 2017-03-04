Newsvine

Legislator requires Muslims who want to see him at Capitol to answer questions, including 'Do you beat your wife?' - Tulsa World: Homepagelatest

Seeded by John-351853
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 9:37 AM
This is absolutely a first for me. Maybe I'm naive. I have never heard of any politician so blatantly & publicly go completely against our constitution. How did this dolt even get into a public office? This is sickening on a good day. I just don't get it. Why in the world would a person think this was ok? Many of the reader's comments take issue with this horse's ass. SMDH

