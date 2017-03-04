This is absolutely a first for me. Maybe I'm naive. I have never heard of any politician so blatantly & publicly go completely against our constitution. How did this dolt even get into a public office? This is sickening on a good day. I just don't get it. Why in the world would a person think this was ok? Many of the reader's comments take issue with this horse's ass. SMDH
Legislator requires Muslims who want to see him at Capitol to answer questions, including 'Do you beat your wife?' - Tulsa World: Homepagelatest
