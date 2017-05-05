Newsvine

John-351853

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 8 Comments: 4030 Since: Jun 2008

California Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail, Foster Care for Refusing to Give Up Tot's Seat - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by John-351853 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu May 4, 2017 9:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Good Lord. I don't think I've seen an entire industry do everything possible to alienate their own customers. Oh wait, dumpster has that record hands down. Still, this is getting to be a really damaging issue and boosting their competition. They gotta clean this up. These are COMMERCIAL flights, Not military aircraft in a combat zone. The training staff is becoming a total fail. Some security geeks training people to be aholes especially when many folks don't need help doing that well.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor