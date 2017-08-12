Newsvine

John-351853

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 12 Comments: 4432 Since: Jun 2008

Texas Has the Highest Maternal Mortality Rate in the Developed World. Why? - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by John-351853 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 9:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is really disturbing. For all the really good things Texas offers, I'm very surprised this is even an issue. The lack of OB crisis carts is shocking.  While what they've done to to PP clinics was not an issue in the study time frame, I wonder how having fewer options for women have affected women patients and fetal & mother deaths due to poor or no prenatal care. I hope they take a look at this aspect as well.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor