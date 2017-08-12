This is really disturbing. For all the really good things Texas offers, I'm very surprised this is even an issue. The lack of OB crisis carts is shocking. While what they've done to to PP clinics was not an issue in the study time frame, I wonder how having fewer options for women have affected women patients and fetal & mother deaths due to poor or no prenatal care. I hope they take a look at this aspect as well.
Texas Has the Highest Maternal Mortality Rate in the Developed World. Why? - NBC News
