Newsvine

John-351853

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 4504 Since: Jun 2008

Joel Osteen Defends Not Opening Lakewood Church in Houston to Harvey Victims - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by John-351853 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:34 AM
Discuss:

This is the most ridiculous example of "Christ" like I have ever even heard of. This is yet another TV evangelist mired in seedy nonsense. I'm pretty sure Jesus had no intention of having this or Life Church TV or any of these millionaire evangelists profiting from from common people's love of God. No one has any idea where the tithing goes or why servants of God are diving Mercedes cars. Disgusting creeps.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor